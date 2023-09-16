03 Militants Killed in Baramulla Gunfight: Army

Srinagar: Army on Saturday said that three militants have been killed at Hathlanga in a gunfight near LoC in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district .

Informing via X (Formely Known as Twitter), The Chinar Corp wrote, ” In a Joint Operation launched by IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and Intelligence agencies an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla. 03xTerrorists tried to infiltrate who were engaged by alert troops.

02xTerrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered, third terrorist killed but retrieval of body being interfered by firing by Pak post in vicinity, on LoC.Operation in progress,”.

