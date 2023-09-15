Revolutionizing Kashmir Crafts industry: Department of Handicrafts and Handloom receives TAN

Srinagar: In a momentous event held today at Kashmir Haat, Srinagar, the Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom Kashmir witnessed official handover of a groundbreaking Technology Advisory Note (TAN) regarding renaissance of exquisite Kashmir crafts.

This visionary document, prepared by TEAM AGNIi, outlines strategies for re-premiumization, propagation and preservation of world famous Kashmir crafts.

The event was graced by Preeti Banzal, Scientist (G) from the office of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Vikramjeet Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicraft and Handloom Kashmir and Vikrant Khazanchi, Head, AGNIi Mission besides other officers from DOHHK and team AGNIi.

Pertinently, Mission AGNIi is a programme of the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India, under Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) and is being executed at Invest India.

Kashmir Crafts, renowned for their rich heritage and intricate craftsmanship, hold a unique place in India’s cultural heritage. However, facing challenges such as quality norms, limited propagation and threats to preservation, this industry requires innovative and sustainable solutions. In this direction, the Department of Handicraft & Handloom, Kashmir recognizing the potential of technological advancements in further enhancing this sector decided to collaborate with AGNIi mission for introduction of groundbreaking technologies and policy recommendations that will shape the region’s Handicraft and Handloom sector.

The Technology Advisory Note (TAN) presented by TEAM AGNIi addresses these challenges comprehensively with Re-premiumization, Propagation and Preservation. The note proposes strategies to enhance quality, innovate designs and establish a strong brand identity for Kashmir Crafts. The goal is to position these crafts in the premium luxury market segment, both nationally and internationally.

Further, the propagation initiatives like skill development, technological integration, and preservation of traditional techniques aim to empower artisans and craftsmen ensuring continuity of these age-old practices. Also, measures for inventory management, conservation, and intellectual property protection will safeguard the legacy of Kashmir Crafts, ensuring they continue to flourish for generations to come.

Notably, the Technology Advisory Note (TAN) included recommendations for leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as block-chain for traceability, artificial intelligence in design and dedicated e-commerce platforms. These technologies promise to revolutionize the Kashmir Crafts industry and enhance its global reach.

The event at Kashmir Haat was marked by a shared commitment to rejuvenate and reposition Kashmir Crafts. The presence of high-profile dignitaries highlighted the significance of this initiative, with the Scientist (G) emphasizing the need and importance to combine tradition with innovation.

While as the Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce sought holistic support from Team AGNIi especially in developing Artisan stack which shall prove beneficial for the community at large.

Director Handicraft and Handloom, Kashmir expressed gratitude for TEAM AGNIi’s dedication and pledged its support to implement the recommendations outlined in the Advisory Note.

The event concluded with a sense of optimism and collective determination to breathe new life into the exquisite world of Kashmir Crafts.

