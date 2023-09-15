Ladakh LG assures transparency in Kargil council polls, defends court battle against ‘plough’ symbol to NC

Jammu:Assuring the people of Kargil a free and fair hill council election next month, Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra has defended his adminstration’s protracted but unsuccessful battle in the courts against the granting of the ‘plough’ symbol to the National Conference.

He rejected as “totally wrong” allegations that he was biased or was working at the behest of BJP.

On September 6, the Supreme Court set aside the August 5 notification of the election department of the Union Territory of Ladakh for the hill council polls and ordered the issuance of a fresh election schedule within a week.

