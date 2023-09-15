J&K govt simplifies ‘transfer of vehicle ownership’ through e-Sign

Srinagar: Transport Department of J&K, in its drive to increase ease of doing business with the Government and eliminating opportunities for corrupt behaviour, launched a new online module for Transfer of Vehicle ownership in Jammu and Kashmir.

The new module would enable both the buyer and the seller to have the option of electronically signing the legal documents, required for application process through their AADHAR registered mobile number. This has not only made the process of making transfer of ownership application much easier but also obviated the requirement for the buyer and seller to visit the Motor Vehicle Department’s offices in person to get their identities verified as the same is being accomplished through the AADHAR enabled e-Signing process.

Earlier, the buyer and seller of a vehicle had to download application forms, fill them manually on the portal, upload back and submit the physical copies in the Transport Department’s Offices too. But now after introduction of this ambitious initiative, Form 29 and Form 30 shall be auto-generated through fetching of relevant information from VAHAN and AADHAR databases.

Earlier, the buyer and seller had to upload some extra documents such as sale-deed, address proof and others. But now, there will be no such requirement, if the buyer and seller opt for the e-Sign method of application.

Also, processing of such applications used to take weeks or even months, but now with the use of e-Sign method the same would take hours if not minutes, because all the relevant data will be fetched through VAHAN and AADHAR databases, obviating the need of another verification by Motor Vehicle Department Officials.

