Oppn bloc INDIA slams BJP for ‘celebrations’ at HQ on day security personnel killed by terrorists in J-K

New Delhi: Several INDIA bloc parties slammed the BJP on Thursday for holding “celebrations” to mark the success of the G20 Summit on a day security personnel were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress saying that no matter what happens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot postpone receiving accolades.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were killed in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in Garol area of Anantnag district early Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Congress called the prime minister “insensitive” and shared videos of mourning family members of a deceased soldier and Prime Minister Modi being given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening following the successful G20 meeting under India’s presidency.

