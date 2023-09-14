Kokernag Gunfight: Contact Re-Established With Hiding Militants

Srinagar: Fresh firing resumes between militants and security forces in Gadole area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thrusday.

A top police officer said that after a lull fresh firing has resumed at the encounter site.

He said operation was suspended for night however more reinforcement was rushed to the spot to seal all escape routes of trapped militants.

Earlier, police said Uzair Khan and other LeT militant is involved in killing of Colonel, Major and a police officer.

Yesterday, army’s colonel, Major and DysP of J&K Police were killed in a fierce gunfight in Gandole. More details will follow.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print