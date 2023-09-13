‘Pol party having dynastic control bound to face downfall in end’

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned industrial leaders on Tuesday about the pitfalls of ‘dynastic rule’ while referring to the political landscape and said if a company or a political party has dynastic control, it is likely to face downfall in the end.

Referring to complaints of corruption and favouritism in defence procurement since Independence, he said due to such malpractice by individuals, public trust in institutions begins to erode and this is unacceptable in a democratic nation.

“In the case of companies, dynastic ownership can be justified, but managing a company at the dynastic level often proves detrimental for both the company and its employees,” Singh said while addressing the North-Tech symposium, jointly organised by the Army’s Northern Command, the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), and IIT Jammu.

He observed that over the past few decades, India’s political landscape has witnessed parties operating under dynastic control.

“It is needless to say that if a company or a political party is run under dynastic control, it’s bound to face downfall in the end,” Singh claimed.

He pointed out that since Independence, there have been grievances regarding corruption and favouritism in defence procurement.

“As the saying goes, a rotten fish spoils the entire pond. Due to such corruption and malpractices by individuals, public trust in institutions starts to wane, which is unacceptable in a democratic nation,” he added.

The defence minister suggested that SIDM establish an internal vigilance mechanism to address issues like corruption.

“If an affiliated company is involved in wrongdoing or providing incorrect information, you should bring it to the government’s attention. Such actions will not only enhance trust in institutions but also strengthen India’s democracy,” he advised.

He pointed out that SIDM’s work often necessitates ensuring quality for exports, as buyers prefer high-quality equipment.

“We’ve always addressed any quality-related issues that arise in connection with SIDM. However, it’s crucial to note that while the buyer or government will conduct their quality checks, you can also establish an internal evaluation system within your organization,” he added.

Singh also called for the need to integrate women into R&D with higher effectiveness.

“This requires working on maternity leave policies, creche systems, and ensuring their rights in the workplace,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of fostering a work culture where there’s a concept of collaboration between seniors and juniors rather than a rigid hierarchy.

“Top scientists can’t function effectively within an excessively hierarchical structure. Respecting employees’ weekends and holidays is also essential,” he added.

Singh said that the country is currently in a transitional phase.

“It’s not wrong to adopt technology through imitation or transfer, but we can’t envision becoming a developed nation solely on these foundations,” he added.

For R&D, he stressed the need for capital investment, stating while it’s a risky venture that demands innovative thinking, the results may not always align with the initial goals.

“I have always emphasized that research and development play a crucial role in aligning us with the fast-paced world. R&D is a fundamental element for the development of any nation,” he said.

