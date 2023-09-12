Digital Week: Popularize online services, says DC Bandipora

Bandipora: The Celebrations of Digital Week 2023 Monday culminated as the Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad presided over the valedictory function here in the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Bandipora.

Dr Owais Ahmad said that the week-long events, held from 31st August to 6th September, 2023, wherein a celebration of technological advancements, digital empowerment, and community engagement in the Bandipora district. He said that now onwards every week shall be observed as digital week across the district to strengthen the concept of the celebrations.

The valedictory function was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Ali Afsar Khan, Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi, ACR Bandipora Shabir Ahmad, JD Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad besides government officials, educators and a glaxy of students from different institutions of Bandipora.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmad delivered an inspiring address during the valedictory function. He stressed the importance of new era technology to improve the quality of life for all residents of Bandipora. The DC said that the world has now become a digital village where a person can access all the services and information available while sitting at home by simply accessing the internet.

He said that the applicants/people need not visit government offices physically as most services are available online, thereby reducing chances of corruption to a zero percent almost. He said that online services helped in fostering a corruption free atmosphere with administrative setups.

The DC informed that the district administration has launched a single platform application ‘PARWAAZ’ to access the services and schemes available in the district so that people can access all these services online at their homes and workplaces.

While addressing the student fraternity, the DC said that earlier, a student/aspirant had to move physically for study material. However, now study material stands available on various plateforms across the internet, and they can access it on a single click, he said. The DC urged students to ensure responsible usage of online services while taking care of time management.

The DC, on the occasion, congratulated all the participants and officials for making digital week celebrations 2023 a grand success.

