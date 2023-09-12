Admin orders transfer of 6 JKAS officers

Srinagar: The government on Monday ordered transfer of six JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Mudasir Ahmad, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gurez, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Parnchayat, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Mukhtiar Ahmed Ahanger, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez.

“He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gurez, till further orders,” reads the order.

Chander Kant Bhagat, JKAS, DPO, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Jammu (South), against an available vacancy.

Mushtag Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Baramulla, vice Gulzar Ahmad, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Yasmeen Jan, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Information Technology Department, has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, vice Shaheena Khan, JKAS, who has been asked to await father orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Further Ms. Anju Anand, JKAS, Assistant Settlement Officer, Jammu, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Sub Registrar, R.S. Pura, till further orders, relieving Ms. Seema Parihar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, R.S. Pura of the additional charge of the post.

Meanwhile, as per a separate order, Rouf Ahmad Lone, Jr. Scale JKAS, Tehsildar, D.H. Pora, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Home Department. (GNS)

