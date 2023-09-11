PCB media head Umar Kalson under scanner for visiting Colombo casino

Karachi: The head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s media division Umar Farooq Kalson and board’s GM (International Cricket) Adnan Ali are under scanner after pictures and video footages emerged of the duo visiting a Colombo casino. Both are in Colombo in official capacity as a part of the Pakistani contingent for the ongoing Asia Cup and visiting a gambling den is sure to attract attention of ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit as it is one of the prohibited places as per code of conduct. Many Pakistani fans on social media questioned how officials of the PCB could be so “immature” and “careless” as to indulge in gambling.

Many criticised the trend of many PCB officials going on to Colombo during the Asia Cup on official visits.

A PCB source said that at least 15-20 PCB officials had travelled o and fro between Colombo and Lahore while some were stationed there permanently as Pakistan was the official host of the Asia Cup.

