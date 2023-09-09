Proud moment for India as PM Modi’s voice being heard across world: J-K LG

Ghazipur (UP): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said it was a matter of pride for the country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s voice was being heard all over the world through the G20 Summit.

Speaking at a function here after unveiling the statue of Ramnath Yadav, leader of Ghazipur’s Mohammadabad area, Sinha called upon people to reject those who make politics a business and instead support those who serve the country.

Speaking about the ongoing G20 Summit at the national capital, the LG said, “It is a matter of pride for our country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s voice is being heard all over the world. Foreign heads of state are praising India and the prime minister. The countrymen are also happy that their country is moving towards progress. The public is appreciating the government.” He said the prime minister “initiated the politics of serving the country” and would take the country to greater heights

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print