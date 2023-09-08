Work as team to obtain desired results: CS to officers

Kick starts preparations for 2nd phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh

Srinagar: After the successful completion of the first phase of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta reviewed the preparations for the upcoming 2nd phase of the programme to commence from 1st Sept to 30th of October, according to official statement.

Besides Secretary, Tourism & Culture, the meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce; Secretary, Transport and other concerned officers.

In the outset, the Chief Secretary commended the role of Divisional and District administration for their extraordinary performance in terms of creating record number of Shilaphalakams besides being among top in other aspects of this programme.

Dr Mehta stated that during the first phase of this nationwide programme, there was the vibrant display of unity and patriotism all across the UT which resulted into taking it among the top performers in the country despite smaller population than most of the States and UTs.

Regarding the 2nd phase of this programme, the Chief Secretary impressed upon all the concerned to work with similar enthusiasm with each other. He asked them to work as a team in spirit of the whole-of-government-approach to obtain the desired results at par with the first phase.

He enjoined upon them to make prior arrangements for all the events to be carried out under this phase. He asked for involving the youth clubs, SHGs, PRI and ULB members besides other responsible citizens of the society in successful conduct of the programme.

He directed the Culture Department to liaise with the J&K Resident Commissioner, Delhi for making necessary arrangements for youth volunteers who would go to Delhi for participating in the national level celebrations.

He asked them to also make special arrangements for conduct of UT level programme at both Srinagar and Jammu. He impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners to monitor both Panchayat/Municipality level programmes so that these are held in a festive manner as per their true spirit and in a befitting manner.

While giving details the Secretary Tourism and Culture, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah informed the meeting that the UT has done a remarkable job during the first phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh programme. He made out that over 20000 events were organised in the UT with 100% participation of Panchayats and ULBs.

He also gave out that more than 8000 Shilaphalakams were established during the first phase besides 6000+ Amrit Vatikas and felicitating more than 3000 brave hearts across the districts of J&K. He gave out that this performance has put J&K as the top performer among UTs and placed it at 6th place in overall ranking in the country.

It was further given out that the second phase is going to be conducted between 1st of September till 30th of October this year. It was said that the phase is marked by collection of soil or rice in Amrit Kalash from households in every village which would be quite a festive occasion as per the local traditions. The taking of Panch Pran pledge at time of ‘mitti’ and rice collection is also part of the programme, as was added during the meeting.

Elaborating further, it was given out that thereafter mixing of soil from Amrit Kalash collected from villages in a Amrit Kalash placed at Block level shall be undertaken in a festive atmosphere befitting the occasion. In addition the felicitation of martyrs and organization of cultural programmes at block level in honor of brave hearts with active involvement of volunteers of NSS, NYKS, NCC, Hindustan/ Bharat Scouts and Guides, Angawandi Workers and other youth volunteers with special emphasis on women participation is to be contemplated.

Similar events at UT level in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar would follow the district level events. On 26th October, the Amrit Kalash Yatra shall be flagged-off by the Lieutenant Governor for their participation in the national level celebrations. The youth volunteers shall travel to national capital along with their respective Amrit Kalashs to represent their areas in celebrations of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme.

