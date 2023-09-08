Two LeT militant associates arrested in South Kashmir Pulwama: Police

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two militants associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Gudoora area of South Kashmir Pulwama district on Friday.

in a statement,Police said that on specific intelligence input, an intensive search was conducted by Pulwama Police in the apple orchards of Gudoora Pulwama. During search operation, 02 terrorist associates were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Suhail Firdous son of Firdous Ahmad Sheikh resident of Mahradpora Utterpora Puchal and Shahid Gul son of Gh Mohd. Bhat resident of Wagum Pulwama.

From their possession incriminating materials were recovered. The investigation revealed that both the accused persons are militant associates of an active militant Aqib Sher Gojri linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Preliminary investigation also reveals that arrested milltant associates were in a conspiracy with terrorist Aqib Sher-Gojri to carry Outfits militant attacks in Pulwama.

A case vide FIR No. 239/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station & further investigation has been taken up reads the statement.

