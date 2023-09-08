Rain unlike during 10 days: MeT

Srinagar: Weather department on Thursday forecast “mainly clear & dry” weather in Jammu and Kashmir for 10 days (September 8-17).
“Overall, there’s no forecast of any major rain/snowfall for next 10 days,” a meteorological department official here , adding, “A brief Spell of Light Rain/(Snow over higher reaches) at isolated places can’t be ruled out on certain days, although chances are very less.”
He said the weather is favorable for harvesting of crops and expedition as well other outdoor activities.
As regards temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a maximum of 31.4°Cwhich was 2.9°C above normal for the summer capital. Jammu, the winter of recorded maximum of 36.9°, 3.6° above normal.