NC gets its plough back in Ladakh

Srinagar: After being snubbed by the Supreme Court, the administration of Ladakh Union Territory has finally reserved the “plough” symbol for National Conference in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, polls.

The administration last night issued a notification to reserve the symbol for National Conference.

“In pursuance to the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 06/09/2023 in Civil Appeal No. 5707 of 2023 (SLP No. 18727 of 2023), the symbol “Plough” is hereby reserved for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party for the ensuing elections to the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil,” reads the notification.

The administration has also issued a fresh notification for the polls.

The voting for 26 seats, which was earlier scheduled on September 10, will now take place on October 04, the notification says—(KNO)

