Srinagar Police on Thrusday claimed to have arrested a militant of The Resistance Front an offshoot of LeT in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

While informing through X, previously known as Twitter, Srinagar Police wrote, ” A Hybrid militant of TRF namely Mohd Yawar Rangrez S/o Abdul Rashid Rangeez R/o Firdousabad, Batmaloo arrested by Srinagar Police with one Hand grenade. FIR no 37/2023 registered in Kothibagh PS.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print