Edu institutions should provide conducive environment for all students: LG

Addresses ceremony to commemorate Foundation Day of SMVD University

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed a ceremony organized to commemorate Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Annual day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Katra at Matrika Auditorium of SMVD University.

The Lt Governor inaugurated Gayatri Bhawan, a residential complex for the employees of the Shrine Board at Nomain. He also e-inaugurated underground cabling project in Shrine Area and additional Dining and Accommodation at Gurukul.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to all the Members, management and everyone associated with the Shrine Board and SMVD Gurukul.

The Lt Governor announced Children Education Allowance to all the employees of Shrine Board that will benefit all the staff having children in Schools.

He said the government is committed to protect and promote the welfare of employees of the Shrine Board. The Children Education Allowance will be provided to the employees from Sharadiya Navratri in the month of October this year, he added.

At the ceremony, the Lt Governor shared the efforts of the Shrine Board to augment facilities for the pilgrims.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine pilgrimage is a symbol of our Sanatan Culture, source of energy and divinity for humanity. With the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, our endeavor is to make modern infrastructure as medium of service to devotees, hassle-free pilgrimage and enrich spiritual experience of travelers,” the Lt Governor said.

He also appreciated the endeavours of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul to provide quality education to the students.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul is also transforming into a melting pot of science and Sanskar. The Gurukul is persistently making a single effort, to create a fine balance between Science, Technology with search for oneself, inner journey and create a spiritual climate for wisdom to grow,” the Lt Governor said.

Our rich spiritual legacy, Vedas, Upanishads are guiding light for humanity. The Gurukul as an energy field has beautifully integrated modern education with Vedic education to prepare the students to serve the society and effectively tackle the future challenges, he said.

The Lt Governor said the sacrifice, service and spirituality are the foundation of all-round development of the society.

Our Schools, Gurukuls and Universities should provide a conducive environment for all students to develop their overall personality, encourage originality, new ideas, instill self-confidence among the students and inspire young minds for nation’s social and economic empowerment, he added.

The Lt Governor released the second edition of Annual Magazine of SMVD Gurukul. A Sanskrit Short Film “Tatvabodh” was also screened on the occasion.

Members of the Shrine Board:- Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj; Dr Ashok Bhan; Dr. Neelam Sareen, Sh Suresh Kumar Sharma; Sh Raghu K. Mehta, and Padma Shri Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, Director, SMVD Gurukul; Prof. (Dr.) Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, Sh Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB, senior officials, PRI members, Principal, students and faculty members of Gurukul were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print