e-Daakhil Portal inaugurated

Srinagar: In a step towards responsive governance, the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, inaugurated the ‘e-Daakhil Portal’ for Jammu & Kashmir, here today.

Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA, Deputy Director General, NIC, New Delhi and President, State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, were also present during the launch, along with other senior officers.

The portal provides a platform for the consumers to register their complaints and appeals relating to consumer disputes. The initiative underscores Government’s resolve to efficiently and effectively respond to the people’s needs and expectations. The ‘e-Daakhil Portal’ would be an addition to a host of online services which the Government has already brought to the people at the click of a button.

The primary aim of the portal is to provide timely and effective settlement of consumer disputes in Jammu & Kashmir. The Government has already established a State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission and 10 District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions in the interest of consumers.

This Portal, which is in continuity to the series of e-Governance initiatives taken by the J&K Government, has been developed by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, in consultation with NIC. The ‘e-Daakhil Portal’ would be integrated with the National Portal, helping consumers file and track, complaints and appeals from anywhere, anytime. The Portal shall also allow the consumers to make payment of the requisite fee, if any, online through debit/credit card or net banking.

As part of the Government’s resolve to provide inclusive governance, the e-Daakhil Portal has also been integrated with Common Service Centres (CSC), which would make this service also available to residents in remote and far flung areas.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print