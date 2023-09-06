JK has undergone huge transformation in development of Sports: CS

Attends 52nd National Handball Championship

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today attended the 52nd Senior National (Men) Handball Championship at Indoor Stadium Srinagar.

The Championship was organised by J&K Handball Association under the aegis of Handball Association India in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC).

Around 32 teams from UTs and States of India participated in the championship from September 1 to 5. Haryana clinched the 52nd national senior men’s handball championship by defeating Railways. Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat were declared joint second runners up in the championship.

Dr Mehta who was Chief Guest on the ocassion remarked that the UT has undergone a transformation in Sports culture and infrastructure during the last few years.

He said that it is heartening to see that half of the population of Jammu and Kashmir is now actively involved with sports. He remarked that sports plays critical role in personality development besides shaping one’s career as well. He also enjoined upon the players and sports loving persons to encourage people from all walks of life to participate in sports which is necessary to create positivity in life.

Dr Mehta further remarked that sports has been among the top priorities of the administration and the UT has now become the powerhouse of sporting talent.

He said that the government has taken a number of steps to nurture the talent of budding sportspersons of J&K, like ensuring at least one playfield in every Panchayat, establishing Youth Clubs and organising a number of sporting activities round the year.

Maintaining that J&K is witnessing a new revolution in Sports sector, CS said that youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense sporting potential with many players from the UT representing the country in different arenas. He said that the UT is as equipped as other parts of country and has potential to produce world-class sportspersons.

He also interacted with the participating teams and appreciated them for playing in the spirit of the game. He also encouraged the visiting teams visit J&K which is now provided with best sports infrastructure for promoting and nurturing talent.

