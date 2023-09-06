Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed

Srinagar: Army on Wednesday said it foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Mandi area of Poonch district by killing two terrorists even as search operation is going on.

In a statement, Jammu based defence spokesperson said that two terrorists were observed crossing the Line of Control coming late last night in Mandi area.

He said that joint operation was launched by Indian Army and police immediately to intercept the terrorists.

“Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient was utilized by terrorists to bring down heavy volume of fire on own troops. In the ensuing firefight which continued till next day both terrorists were eliminated,” he said.

He added that body of one terrorist along with war like stores was recovered, while search operation for recovering body of second terrorist in progress—

