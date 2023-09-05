Expresses gratitude to SASB Members

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 45th Board meeting of Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), today at Raj Bhawan.
Hon’ble members of the Shrine Board – Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Shri K. N. Rai, Shri K.N. Shrivastava, Shri Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina, Prof Vishwamurti Shastri and Smt Manju Garg attended the meeting and shared their valuable suggestions for augmentation of facilities for the devotees.
The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the board members for their continuous guidance and support to improve the facilities for pilgrims and successful conduct of the annual yatra.
The Board discussed various ongoing and upcoming projects including creation of new infrastructure and maintenance and restoration of the existing ones.
The meeting also discussed additional measures to further improve the overall spiritual experience for the devotees.
Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Sh Rahul Singh, Additional CEO SASB and other senior officers also attended the meeting.
