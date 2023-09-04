Simultaneous Polls: Law Ministry Officials Brief Panel

New Delhi: Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on September 3 held a preparatory briefing for former President Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies.
The government had on September 2 notified the eight-member committee.
People aware of the development said, Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others met Mr. Kovind this afternoon to understand how he would like to go about the agenda before the committee.
While Mr. Chandra is also the Secretary to the high-level committee, Ms. Vasistha’s Department deals with the issue of elections, the Representation of the People Act and related rules.
The other members of the committee are: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, noted jurist Harish Salve, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General and constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari, a resolution issued by the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice said.
Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal shall attend the meetings of the committee as a Special Invitee.
The panel has been asked to commence functioning immediately and make recommendations at the earliest.
New Delhi: Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on September 3 held a preparatory briefing for former President Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies.