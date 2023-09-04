Africa is top priority: PM Modi on India’s proposal for African Union’s G20 membership

New Delhi:India backs inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the Group of 20 largest economies as no plan for the future of the planet can be successful without the representation and recognition of all voices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, days ahead of the annual summit of the influential bloc.

In an exclusive interview to PTI late last week, Modi said Africa is “top priority” for India and that it works for the inclusion of those in global affairs who feel their voices are not being heard.

In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice, flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.

