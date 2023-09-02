Prez Appoints CAT Members For Srinagar, Jammu Benches

Srinagar: Advocates Mir Syed Latif and Rajinder Singh Dogra besides Sanjeev Gupta, District Judge, were on Friday appointed by President of India as Judicial Members of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Srinagar and Jammu Benches respectively.

As per an order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Mr Latif has been appointed for a period of four years from the date he assumes the charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 67 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“The conditions of service of Mir Syed Latif as Judicial Member in the Central Administrative Tribunal shall be governed by the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 and Rules framed there-under, as amended from time to time,” the order reads.

Mir Syed Latif, the order said, has been asked to join CAT, Srinagar Bench within 30 days, “failing which the appointment shall be treated as cancelled.”

The President also appointed Sanjeev Gupta, District Judge as Judicial Member in CAT. He, as per the government, has been advised to join CAT, Jammu Bench within 30 days.

The President also appointed Rajinder Singh Dogra, Advocate as Judicial Member in CAT in the similar pay scale and other conditions.

“Shri Rajinder Singh Dogra is advised to join CAT, Jammu Bench within 30 days from the date of issue of this order failing which the above appointment shall be treated as cancelled,” the order added.

