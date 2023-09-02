Elderly man found dead in Tral, Police begins probe

Srinagar: Police has started investigation after a 75-year-old man was found dead in paddy fields of Kangloora area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said Saturday.

A police official said that on Friday evening, Police Station Tral recieved an information that a dead body of a person is lying in the paddy fields of Kangloora Tral.

A Police team rushed to the spot and found the information true, he said, adding that the body has been identified as Karan Singh son of Aya singh Age about 75 yrs resident of Kangloora (Tral ).

“Initial examination revealed

no external injuries on dead body and Detailed FSL inspection/ scrutiny & crime scene photography has been done,” he said.

“Postmortem is being conducted through Board of Doctors and Legal proceeding has been initiated while enquiry has been started,” he added—(KNO)

