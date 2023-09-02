Court Convicts Militant Associate

Srinagar: A Designate Court has convicted a militant associate from Bijbehara Anantnag and awarded him fine upto one lac in a case under UA(P)A registered at Police Station Srigufwara.
The Designate Court after completion of trial in case FIR No. 33/2019 under section 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Srigufwara convicted a militant associate identified as Shahid Fayaz Tarray son of Fayaz Ahmad Tarray resident of Shalagam Bijbehara has been convicted under Section 39 of UA(P) Act and awarded a fine to the tune of rupees one lakh.
“It is pertinent to mention here that on 23/07/2019 an information was received by Police Station Srigufwara that some unknown hard core militant associates of proscribed militant outfit JeM are facilitating the militants to carry out militant acts, motivating youth to join militant ranks and are organising militant module to pay every possible help to strengthen the militancy web within the jurisdiction of Police Station Srigufwara etc. On receiving this information, a case FIR No. 33/2019 under section 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P) Act was registered and investigation was taken up”, reads a statement issued to GNS.
“During the course of investigation, some suspected hard core militant associates were zeroed and were questioned.”
