Huge tourist influx to Kashmir after G-20 meeting in Srinagar: Modi

Srinagar: Huge increase in the number of tourists to Kashmir is being seen after the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. “I urge all countrymen to come together to make the G-20 summit successful and bring glory to the country,” he said in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

He said India is fully prepared for the G-20 Leaders Summit to be held next month. Heads of 40 countries and many Global Organisations are coming to the capital Delhi to participate in this event. This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G-20 Summit. During her presidency, India has made G-20 a more inclusive forum, he said.

The African Union also joined the G-20 on India’s invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world, he said. “Since India took over the presidency of the G-20 in Bali last year, so much has happened that it fills us with pride. Moving away from the tradition of holding big events in Delhi, we took them to different cities of the country. About 200 meetings related to this were organized in 60 cities across the country,” he said, adding, “Wherever the G-20 Delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed, seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy. They also realized that there are so many possibilities in India.”

He said India’s Presidency of the G-20 is a People’s Presidency, in which the spirit of public participation is at the forefront.

“Among the eleven Engagement Groups of G-20, Academia, Civil Society, Youth, Women, our Parliamentarians, Entrepreneurs and people associated with Urban Administration played an important role. In one way or the other, more than 1.5 crore people are associated with the events being organized across the country regarding this,” he said, adding, “In this effort of ours for public participation, not just one, but two world records have also been created.”

The participation of 1.25 lakh students from 800 schools in the G-20 Quiz held in Varanasi became a new world record, he said.

“At the same time, the Lambani artisans also did wonders. 450 artisans have showcased their skill and craftsmanship by creating an amazing collection of around 1800 Unique Patches,” he said, adding, “Every representative who came to the G-20 was amazed to see the artistic diversity of our country. One such grand program was organized in Surat. 15,000 women from 15 states participated in the ‘Saree Walkathon’ held there.”

This program not only gave a boost to Surat’s Textile Industry, ‘Vocal for Local’ also got a fillip and also paved the way for Local to become Global, he said. “After the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, a huge increase in the number of tourists to Kashmir is being seen. I urge all countrymen to come together to make the G-20 summit successful and bring glory to the country.”

