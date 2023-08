Connect on Linked in

New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced that Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will invest Rs 8,278 crore into its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

“This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.278 lakh crore,” Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and associates, operates India’s largest, retail business with an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores.

