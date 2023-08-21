2 Infiltrators killed along LoC In Balakote: Army

Jammu: Army on Monday said that an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control Balakote Sector of Poonch district by killing two infiltrators.

A spokesperson based in Jammu also said that one AK-47, two magazines and as many hand grenades were recovered.

“Intelligence Inputs received from multiple Intelligence agencies and police revealed the presence of (militants) waiting to cross the Line of Control from opposite own Balakote Sector,” he said, adding, Based on these inputs, he said, surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were sited at suitable location.

In the morning of August 21, he said, two militant were detected by alert troops to be making attempts to cross the line of control onto own side, making use of inclement weather, dense fog , thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote sector.

“As the (militants) approached own ambush sites, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced (them) to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions,” he said, adding, “However effective fire resulted in one (militant) falling down on the ground near the LC”.

Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced in the afternoon after improvement of weather conditions and visibility, he said.

“The search of the area led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pak origin medicines,” he said in a statement, adding, “During search blood trails leading towards LC were also detected. As per intelligence Inputs the two (militants) who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from own troops, but still managed to return across the LC and later they succumbed to their injuries.” He said the troops continue to remain on alert and maintain vigil to foil any attempts of infiltration.

