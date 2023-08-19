Kishtwar’s Sapphire Mines To Go Under Hammer Within 1 Year: LG

Says Govt Committed To Equitable Development

Kishtwar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Kishtwar and paid obeisance at holy Shri Chandi Mata Machail shrine.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Higher Education Department; Sh Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Sh Sunil Sharma, former Minister.

During his visit, the Lt Governor took appraisal of the facilities extended to the pilgrims and also interacted with the deputations of local residents.

At Gulabgarh Paddar, the Lt Governor addressed the representatives of PRIs and the citizens and shared the efforts of the UT Administration for holistic development of Kishtwar.

He said the administration is committed to equitable development, meeting the needs of the communities and ensuring that no section of society is left behind.

“In the last three years we have taken many steps to address the concerns of people of Kishtwar, to expand employment opportunity and to improve connectivity in the rural areas,” the Lt Governor said.

Revival of Cinema theatre after the gap of three decades, better road and communication connectivity, augmented power infrastructure, better health, sports and education facilities are the testimony to our commitment towards transforming the standard of living of the people of the district, he said.

Speaking on the measures taken to strengthen the infrastructure and facilities for Holy Machail Mata pilgrimage, the Lt Governor reiterated the resolve of the UT Administration to ensure smooth and seamless pilgrimage for the devotees.

Construction of road, solar power and tented accommodation for pilgrims has spurred the influx and this year’s figure has already crossed more than one lakh pilgrims, he added.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for extending the support for survey, gemological studies of Sapphire mines.

In next one year, we will be in a position to auction the Sapphire mines in a scientific way that will give a boost to the local economy and it will also become one of major contributors of growth of Jammu Kashmir, he said.

Addressing the issues put forth by PRIs and the locals, the Lt Governor assured time-bound and appropriate action on all public demands projected during the interaction. He also directed the Principal Secretaries Higher Education and Public Works (R&B) to take concrete measures, in consultation with all stakeholders, to address the concerning issue of their respective departments at the earliest.

We are committed to meet the aspirations of every section of the society. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has ensured that Paddar gets reservation on the regional basis because he always maintained that underprivileged and marginalised section of society has the first right on the government resources, he said.

The Lt Governor sought active participation of PRIs and the people in implementation of all the initiatives of the UT Administration to push forward the development of Kishtwar.

He also called upon the youth of the district to avail the benefits and incentives under home stay schemes of the government.

The Lt Governor also visited the Buddhist Gompa at Paddar, where he sought blessings of the Lord Buddha and interacted with the members of the Buddhist community.

“Buddhist community is an integral and equal part of our society. They have all the rights on the resources. Administration will provide all possible assistance for the all round growth and empowerment of the families,” the Lt Governor said.

Students of Government Degree College and Himalayan Cultural School Gulabgarh presented the Padari and Buddhist folk dance performances.

Dr. Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar; PRI representatives, senior officers and locals in large numbers were also present on the occasion.

