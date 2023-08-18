2 JKAS officers shifted

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered transfer of two JKAs officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.
According to a government order, Mr. Abdul Qyume, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.
Ms. Shubi Tabassum, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department
