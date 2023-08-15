MHA, JK Govt Announce Police Medals

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir Administration has announced the list of medal awardees to the Police personnel on the occasion of Independence Day. Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have bagged 76 medals for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services sharing the 2nd place with Maharashtra in the tally list among the States and UTs forces of the Country.

As per the list released by MHA, Jammu and Kashmir Police has been honoured with one President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS), 20 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) and 55 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG). J&K Police has once again bagged the highest number of PMG medals among all the forces.

Similarly as per the J&K Administration list, 74 Police personnel were honoured with Jammu Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and six officers and officials received Jammu Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has congratulated awardees and their families. He has expressed his gratitude to Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, Hon’ble Lt. Governor, J&K, Manoj Sinha, officers of MHA & Home Department, J&K for honouring the valour and professionalism of J&K Police personnel.

As per the list among the awardees who have been bestowed upon with PPMDS & PMMS are:

Mohd Aftab Mir SSP has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to 20 officers and officials that includes Tahir Sajjad Bhat, SSP, Altaf Ahmad Shah, SSP, Girdhari Lal, SSP, Rakesh Kumar, SSP, Ravinder Pal Singh Dutt, Sanjay Singh Rana, SSP, Shafkat Hussain Batt, SSP, Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, SSP, Dedar Singh, DySP, Mohd Ayoub Rather, DySP, Muzamil Ahmad Bhat, Inspector, Nisar Ahmad Shah, Inspector, Piaray Lal Pandit, Inspector, Setinder Vir Singh, Inspector, Ajit Dhar, ASI, Ms Ishrat Jan, SI (M), Mohd Ishtiyaq Gojar, SI, Zaffar Ali Khan, SI, Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Inspector (c) and Vivek Kalsotra, Inspector Computer.

Among the officers and officials who have been conferred with JKPMMS are DIG Sunil Gupta, DIG Ms Nisha Nathyal, DIG Javed Iqbal Matoo, SSP Arun Gupta, ASP Mohammad Afzal Bhat and HC Bharat Bushan.

