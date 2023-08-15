Govt committed to create business, investment climate: LG

GANDERBAL: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Sonamarg and dedicated the ‘Golden Glory Eco Park’ to the people.

He attended ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme and paid tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

In his address, the Lt Governor recalled the contribution of the prominent personalities of Jammu Kashmir in building a progressive and prosperous society.

‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ is also a grand occasion for the society to pay tribute to its sons and daughters, who have succeeded in reaching the pinnacle in diverse fields and played a significant role in nation building, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the Administration to maintain peace and accelerate economic and development activities across UT.

“We are fully committed to create business, investment and economic climate in J&K. State-of-the-art highways, rural roads and village-level women-led industries have registered a marked rise over the last few years,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, the decisive steps taken for adequate investment in infrastructure is rebuilding tourism for the future and Ganderbal has immense tourism potential to stimulate socio-economic growth.

The Eco Park inaugurated today will add to the major tourist attraction in the district, he added.

At Sonamarg, the Lt Governor administered the Panch Pran pledge to the people and called for united efforts in taking the nation and the UT forward on the path of peace and development.

We must set certain goals to transform our young generation’s enthusiasm, courage, and aspirations into actions, he added.

The Lt Governor also lauded the cooperation and support of people of Ganderbal in ensuring smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor e-inaugurated Universal NCD Screening under comprehensive Primary healthcare through Ayush Bharat Health and wellness Centres in Ganderbal. He also launched Ganderbal Chronicles magazine and distributed Kits among Sakhi Club members.

Ms. Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal; Sh Sujit Kumar DIG; Sh Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and senior officers of civil, police administration and security forces, prominent citizens and youth were present in large numbers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print