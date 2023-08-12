Crime Branch files chargesheet against 2 in land fraud case

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing Srinagar has produced a chargesheet against two accused person for their alleged involvement in land fraud case in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. In a statement, a spokesperson said that the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 27/2021 against Brij Nath Bhat of Srinagar and Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Budgam before the court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar for their alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 471 & 120-B of RPC. The statement reads that the case owes its origin to a written complaint received in Crime Branch Kashmir wherein it was alleged that the accused Brij Nath Bhat along with Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh (land broker) had entered into an “agreement to sell” in respect of a plot of land ostensibly measuring 01 Kanal and 10 Marlas situated at Gulabh Bagh, Pandachh, Srinagar to the complainant and his brother. “Pursuant to the agreement, the complainant had transferred an amount of Rs. 47.20 lakh to the bank account of the accused Brij Nath Bhat. However, even after receiving the consideration amount in full, the accused persons had failed to transfer the land to the complainant. It was further alleged that the accused persons are absconding from their known addresses and have also changed their mobile phone numbers etc,” it reads. It reads that accordingly, the instant case was registered at P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2021 and investigation started. “Based on the facts unearthed and irrefutable evidence collected during investigation, the case was concluded as ”proved” against the accused persons. The chargesheet has accordingly been presented against the accused persons for judicial determination. However, due to the fact that the main accused (Brij Nath Bhat) is absconding, chargesheet against him has been presented in absentia u/S 512 CrPC,” it added. It further reads that a “Hue and Cry” notice has also been published in newspapers to facilitate in tracing out the absconding accused Brij Nath Bhat

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print