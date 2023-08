New Delhi, The United Kingdom’s Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat has announced a new funding of 95,000 pound (around Rs 1 crore) to enhance Britain’s capability to tackle “pro-Khalistan extremism”.

The British High Commission said this in a readout on Tugendhat’s three-day visit to India that began on Thursday.

The announcement on the new funding comes amid growing concerns in India over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print