Village head dies in fire incident at Jammu’s Udhampur

Jammu: A village panch died after a fire broke out at his residence in Udhampur’s Panchari tehsil late at night Monday, officials said.

Officials identified the deceased as Panch Gyan Chand son of Dhani Ram of Panchayat Katti of Panchari tehsil.

Witnesses said that a sudden fire broke out late at night yesterday in the house of Panch Gyan Chand’s. The family member of the deceased were sleeping when the fire broke out. However, somehow the family members came out safely, but ill-fated Gyan Chand got trapped in the flames and died due to severe burns.

The villagers made every effort to douse the fire, but could not succeed. The body was taken out in the morning and the police sent the body to PHC Pancheri for post-mortem.

DDC Pancheri Jasveer Singh has also expressed grief over the death of Panch in the accident. At the same time, the police have also started investigating the matter—(KNO)

