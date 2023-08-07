People supporting Art 370 abrogation unaware of ground situation: Azad

Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said some people supporting the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court are unaware of the ground situation and history of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed firm belief in the Supreme Court, hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the constitutional provision, and said Article 370 was scrapped in an “unconstitutional” manner.

“Those who are opposing (Article 370 in the Supreme Court) do not know the ground situation, history, geography, advantages and disadvantages of the constitutional provision. It was not meant for any particular area, province or religion but was equally beneficial to all people living in cities and villages,” Azad told reporters on the sidelines of a public rally in Doda district.

He was responding to a question about some parties filing petitions in support of the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“I have full faith in the Supreme Court, being the guardian of the Indian Constitution, which will look into all legal aspects of abrogation of Article 370. The Apex court will delve into constitutional procedures adopted to abrogate it,” Azad said, adding Article 370 was taken away from Jammu and Kashmir “forcibly and unconstitutionally”.

Azad also expressed grief over the recent killing of three soldiers in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and frequent militancy-related incidents in the border district of Rajouri in the Jammu region.

“The militancy was almost finished (in Rajouri) but over the past six months, several militancy-related incidents claimed the lives of our jawans and the civilians, indicating a revival of militancy which is a matter of grave concern for all of us,” the DPAP leader said, urging people and security forces to keep vigil against anti-national elements in border areas.

On some of his party colleagues returning to the Congress fold, Azad said only slackers will leave his party and those who know how to work will stay back.

“They are going to Congress because they do not have to work in the party… They know a lacklustre attitude is not going to work in DPAP which has more accountability of leadership than its rivals,” he said.

Azad said the party has no place for non-performing leaders. “I check the progress of each party leader by making him or her accountable. We seek details from leaders on outreach at the block or village level.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print