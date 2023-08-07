Infiltration Bid Foiled in Poonch, 1 Militant Killed

Poonch: An unknown militant was killed early morning on Monday during the infiltration bid on LoC at village Degwar Terwan area of Poonch district.

Official sources said that today early morning at around 2 am army repulsed an infiltration attempt by a group of two militants on LoC.

During the firefight, one militant was killed, whose body is still lying near LoC. Meanwhile the search for other one was underway when the last report came in, they said.

Meanwhile PRO Defence in a statement said that a contact was established by ambush party in Poonch around early morning 02:00 AM

Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in General area Degwar Terva, Poonch. In the fire fight one militant seen dropping, second seen moving towards Pintu Nala.

Search in progress. Further details being ascertained, the officer added.GNS)

