3 Soldiers Injured in Kulgam gunfight

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that three army soldiers were injured in a gunfight with militants even as searches have been intensified in Halan forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.
“Three (03) jawans got injured in the encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment. Search in the area intensifies. Further details shall follow,” reads the tweet.
Earlier, the gunfight broke out between militants and joint team of the police and army in woods of Halan.
