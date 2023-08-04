03 LeT Militant Associates Arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that its a small team of Srinagar police arrested three militant associates linked with proscribed militant outfit TRF, offshoot of proscribed militant outfit LeT in Natipora area of Srinagar.In handout, the police said that acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar police at a checkpoint established at Harnabal Natipora arrested three militant associates linked with proscribed militant outfit TRF. They have been identified as Imran Ahmad Najar son of Late Abdul Rehman Najar resident of Bulbul Bagh Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta son of Tariq Ahmad Matta resident of Qamarwari Srinagar and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat resident of Pazalpora Bijbehara. The spokesman further said that from their possession, police recovered 03 hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating materials.It is pertinent to mention here that Wakeel Ahmad Bhat was earlier an active militant linked with proscribed militant outfit ISJK & was lodged in jail for two years and was released recently from Central Jail on bail. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the trio had collected the explosive substances and ammunition from active militants of TRF for carrying militant activities in Srinagar city, thereby averted a terror threat, he said.Subsequently, a case FIR number 46/23 under section 3/4 Explosive Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 23, 39 UAPA Act was registered at Police Station Chanapora and investigation has been set into motion, reads the statement.
