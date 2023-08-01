Police Freezes Two Savings Bank Accounts of a Notorious Drug Peddlers in Bandipora

Srinagar : Police continuing its war against drug menace from the society

has frozen Two saving bank accounts of notorious drug peddlers in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official said that Bandipora Police has frozen Two bank savings accounts having savings of Rs 23,174 belonging to notorious drug peddlers namely Irshad Ahmad Wani Son of Habibullah wani Resident of Banger Mohalla Hajin under NDPS Act.

All these savings were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs, the officer added.

