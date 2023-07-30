Flash floods in Kangan, houses damaged

Kangan: Heavy rains in upper reaches of Preng forest area in Kangan Ganderbal on Saturday triggered flashfloods causing partial damage to some residential houses and a mosque.
Reports quoting officials said that flashfloods hit Gujarpati area of Preng in the wee hours due to which the water entered few residential houses and a mosque causing partial damage to them.
Soon after the information, a police party, locals and civil administration launched a rescue and evacuation operation in the area.
An official said that at least six affected families have been shifted to a nearby safe place. He said at least four JCB machines have been pressed into service for carrying out the restoration work. The official said that fortunately there has been no loss of life in the incident.
Kangan: Heavy rains in upper reaches of Preng forest area in Kangan Ganderbal on Saturday triggered flashfloods causing partial damage to some residential houses and a mosque.