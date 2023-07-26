‘Pak intruder’ killed in Samba: BSF

Samba/Jammu: A Pakistani intruder, trying to smuggle over four kilograms of suspected high-grade heroin worth crores of rupees, was killed along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BSF officer said on Tuesday.

The major narcotics smuggling bid was scuttled by the alert border guards in Ramgarh sector late Monday night, Deputy Inspector General of BSF Vijay Thapliyal said.

Talking to reporters near the scene, he said BSF troops picked up suspicious movement of a Pakistani smuggler around 10.15 pm Monday and neutralised him.

“The body of the deceased along with four packets of narcotis with a total weight of 4.340 kgs and Rs 330 in Pakistani currency was recovered during the subsequent search of the area,” the officer said.

He said the BSF is fully alert all along the IB and maintaining a tight vigil to frustrate any infiltration attempt.

Officials said the seized heroin is high-grade and is believed to be worth Rs 28 crore in the international market.

The intruder was trying to sneak in with the contraband near S M Pura post when his movement was detected, they said, adding he was shot dead when he ignored repeated warnings and tried to flee.

The body of the deceased was recovered five metres from the border fence and 90 metres from the IB, the officials said.

They said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately as the search of the area is still continuing.

The body is being handed over to police after completion of necessary formalities, the officials said.

