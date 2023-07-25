Drugs being pushed into J&K, police taking stringent action: DGP

Srinagar: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that stringent actions is being taken against all those involved in drug trade and that is there is zero tolerance towards it.

Speaking to media after declaring open the 19th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament which is being organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme and in collaboration with J&K Football Association at Synthetic Turf TRC, Srinagar, the DGP also said that efforts are ongoing to “consolidate peace”.

Referring to the long “unwanted terrible” times of Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said “we all have witnessed hard times.”

“We all acknowledge how important it is to move forward & stand together for the prevailing peace. Organizing this event is a step towards that mission,” he said.

The DGP, who was the Chief Guest at the inaugural function, expressed his happiness on witnessing the participation of four women teams in the event and hoped that in the future more women teams will come forward for the participation. He congratulated ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani and his team for including four new teams in this edition of the tournament.

Speaking to the media the DGP said that the event is the 19th edition of the tournament and more teams are participating than its previous editions. He said that players from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir are participating. He said that it’s a moment of pride that four women teams are taking part in this edition for the first time and congratulated the women players. He said that J&K Police has hosted the All India Police Football Championship in such a way that it was the biggest police event at National level and teams from all corners of the nation had participated in that event.

He said that such big events provide a good atmosphere for cultural exchange.

Referring to the militant activities, the DGP said that continuous conspiracies from Pakistan are being made and that there is hardly any place in J&K where the neighbour has not attempted its “inimical designs to disrupt the peace.”

“People of J&K along with Police & Security forces have defeated the (militancy) and are moving towards consolidating peace”.

He said that “we must all understand the new conspiracy of Pakistan about pushing drugs into the UT and JK Police is taking stringent actions against all those involved in the drug trade and will not tolerate it any level.”

He appealed for the support and cooperation of all in the fight against drugs. He appreciated the role and support of all who are involved in smooth conduct of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

