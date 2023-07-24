Flash floods hit Kupwara; farmlands inundated, vehicles swept away

DC Visits Affected Areas, Urges People To Take Precautions

Kupwara: Rains caused flash flooding in Kupwara, causing disruption to normal life. Some roads were damaged while orchards and farmlands were inundated and some vehicles swept away.

Reports said that flash floods were witnessed in areas including Zirhama, Lolab and other adjacent areas damaging standing crops, orchards and road stretches.

The worst area however has been Hayhama belt where the flash floods besides damaging vegetation and orchards have also caused damage to residential houses especially at Shatpora, Batpora, Chalgund. Some vehicles were buried underneath the ravaging flash floods.

AEE Flood Control Shareef ud Din Malik said that they have deputed teams to assess the ground situation in the affected areas. “We in the meantime request the people to refrain from venturing near rivers and rivulets”, he said.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan visited flash flood hit areas of Hayhama, Kalaroos and Lolab to take on-spot inspection of the situation arises due to flash floods.

The DDC accompanied by officers of concerned departments visited Chalgund, Gundisana, Zadipora, Trumnard, Batpora and other areas where flash floods have damaged standing crops and other infrastructures including roads, culverts, electricity lines and PHE lines.

Ayushi asked locals to take precautionary measures and avoid venturing close to Nallahs and stressed upon the concerned departments to stay vigilant in case of any eventuality.

The DDC on the occasion said that our field teams have reached the spot. Restoration and evacuation work is in progress and the losses are being assessed.

She said that people living close to Nallahs/ Streams should avoid venturing out till the weather improves and water level decreases.

The DDC also interacted with the PRIs and public to listen to their grievances.

She visited Kalaroos and took on spot assessment of the situation where a culvert was damaged in flash floods.

The DDC later visited Krusan, Shalgund, Brunut Takia Khurhama and other areas of Lolab and took firsthand appraisal of flood situation arised due to flash floods triggered by Nallah Khurhama.

In Khurhama (Lolab), the DDC was accompanied by the Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, Haji Farooq Mir, ACD Kupwara, Hilal Mir and SDM Lolab, Ijaz Ahmad Bhat and other officers.

Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, apprised DDC about the situation and demanded assessment of losses and compensation to affected farmers.

Meanwhile SDM Lolab Aijaz Ahmad Bhat alongside Naib Tehsildar Mohammad Saleem visited several areas including Khurhama, Warnow, Shalagund, Chandigam, Krusan, Lalpora and other areas to assess prevailing situation.

The official said that once the assessment is completed, the affected families will be accordingly compensated.

