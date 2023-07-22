Dumper Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Mendhar Poonch, Driver Dies

Poonch: Driver of a dumper vehicle died after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into gorge in Mendhar Poonch, officials said on Saturday.

They said that the dumper vehicle (JK12B-7126) met with the accident at Naka Village area of Mendhar. Soon a rescue operation was launched by local volunteers and police. However, the driver Yaqoob Azam (52) son of Mohammad Hussain of Bhata Dhrian died on spot.

A police official confirmed the death of the driver and said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

