35% work on Zojila, 77% on Z-Morh tunnel completed: MD NHIDCL told

Ganderbal: Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Chanchal Kumar today visited Z-Morh and Zojila Road Tunnel Projects here and took comprehensive review on the progress of ongoing works on these projects.

Besides visiting the project sites, he also chaired review meetings at the site offices and took stock of progress all the components of these projects in detail.

While reviewing the progress of Z-Morh project, the MD was informed that 77 percent work has been completed. He also interacted with Chief Executive Officer, Sonamarg Development Authority during the visit.

The MD directed the NHIDCL officers to beautify the muck dumping areas near Sonamarg to maintain the beautiful landscapes of this famous tourist place.

Pertinently, Z-Morh project comprises of 6.5km tunnel with a parallel escape tunnel and a 5.5 km approach road. After completion, it will provide an all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg.

Similarly, while reviewing Zojila project, the MD was informed that 35 percent of works have been completed as on date. He was also apprised that this project comprises of 13.153 km main tunnel and 17.814 km approach road, scheduled to be completed in the month of September 2026.

During the visit, he appreciated the efforts of ground team for constructing such projects of national importance in harsh climatic conditions. He also directed all the stakeholders of both the projects to complete the projects on scheduled timelines.

Interacting with NHIDCL officers on the occasion, the MD said that both the projects once completed, will entirely transform the socioeconomic aspect of the area by promoting tourism. He added that the projects also have strategic role as they will provide an all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh which will facilitate easier movement of the Armed Forces and their logistics to the higher reaches of Leh.

