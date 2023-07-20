Youth found dead inside shop in Qazigund, family alleges foul play

Qazigund: A 22-year-old youth was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside his shop in Baihama area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, while his family members smell foul play and demanded investigation.

An official said that the youth was found dead inside his shop this morning.

“Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to emergency hospital Qazigund for postmortem,” he said, adding that a case in this has been registered and investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, family members and relatives of the deceased held a protest and alleged that he has been murdered.

“We appeal to the authorities to look into the matter and investigate the case thoroughly to identify the culprits involved,” they said—(KNO)

