Highway Partially Restored, Mughal Road Shut

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was partially restored for traffic on Wednesday afternoon, traffic officials said.
They said that the vehicles stranded on the road are being cleared.
“Traffic update at 1400 hrs: NH-44 partially restored, stranded vehicles are being cleared. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs,” said a traffic police official in a tweet.
Earlier, the road was closed due to mud and landslides following heavy rains in J&K.
Meanwhile, the Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, has been closed due to a landslide, officials said.
The thoroughfare has been blocked near Ratta Chamb in this mountainous district due to landslide amid rains, the officials said. Immediately, they said, men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the road.
DySP PC Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey confirmed said the closure of the road and said that the efforts are underway to reopen it.