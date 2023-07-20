Crime Branch Kashmir chargesheets 3 for illegally encroaching state land in Tangmarg

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir produced the chargesheet against three accused persons for illegally encroaching state land in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to a statement,the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 28/2018 u/Ss 420, 447-A & 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir before the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Tangmarg against three individuals for their alleged involvement in the illegal encroachment of state land in Dhobiwan area of Kunzer.

The statement reads that brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint alleging therein that Mohammad Najeeb Goni, S/o Abdul Ghani Goni, R/o Baghat-Barzulla, Srinagar in connivance with some local land brokers, viz., Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, S/o Abdul Aziz Bhat, R/o Ussan Bangil, Karhama, Distt. Baramulla and Mohammad Ashraf Wani, S/o Mohammad Munawar Wani, R/o Utikoo, Karhama, Distt. Baramulla had unlawfully trespassed and encroached upon State land measuring approximately 25 kanals situated at village Dhobiwan and had also erected sign boards and stone blocks on land.

“The complaint prima facie disclosed commission of criminal acts by the accused persons. Accordingly, the instant case was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2018 and investigation started.”

It added that evidence collected during investigation of the case has established that the accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy and unlawfully encroached upon the land.

“They had fenced the said parcel of land and had also erected sign boards and placed numerous stone blocks thereby illegally and fraudulently converting/ demarcating the said parcel of State land into plots so that the same could be offered for sale to private buyers.”

It further reads that criminal culpability of the accused individuals for commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 447-A & 120-B RPC has been proved.

“The chargesheet of the instant case has accordingly been presented in the Court for judicial determination,”

